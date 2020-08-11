Bill deferred in NA to retain seats of ex-FATA in Senate

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Tuesday deferred a private member’s bill demanding to retain seats of erstwhile FATA in Senate.

A bill – the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article 59) – was moved by an Independent lawmaker Mohsin Dawar in National Assembly but was deferred by the Chair.

It is worth mentioning that there were eight seats of ex-FATA in Senate.

The total number of seats in the Senate will reduce to 96 from the existing 104 as eight FATA senators will retire after the tribal districts merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The number of members of the Senate will be reduced to one hundred in March, 2021 after expiry of the term of four FATA senators and to 96 after expiry of term of remaining four members from FATA in March, 2024.

The Chair deferred two other bills suggesting their movers to have more consideration on them along with relevant ministers.

These bills included National Commission on Rights of the Child (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020.