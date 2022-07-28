Bilawal, Wang Yi discuss progress in Pak-China relations

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Thursday.

They reviewed the progress in bilateral relations and discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Referring to his meeting with the SCO secretary general in Islamabad, Bilawal Bhutto reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the purposes and principles of the SCO and the ‘Shanghai Spirit’.

He added that Pakistan and China had complete convergence on fully leveraging the SCO as an important regional platform for development and connectivity.

Both sides reaffirmed their strong support for each other’s core interests and major concerns, and commitment to deepening strategic communication, including at the highest political level and practical cooperation.

Foreign Minister Bilawal expressed satisfaction at the frequent high-level interactions between the two sides, which was a hallmark of the bilateral relations. He underscored that his third meeting with State Councilor Wang Yi in as many months reflected the importance attached by both sides to maintain strategic communication, further deepen the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and advance economic engagement for mutual benefit.

He also underscored that CPEC’s (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) development had reached a new phase, with increasing emphasis on high-quality development of industry, agriculture, information technology, and science and technology, while ensuring tangible socio-economic benefits for the people.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan. They agreed that peace and stability in Afghanistan was vital for regional development and prosperity.

Both sides agreed that only a peaceful, stable and connected Afghanistan could act as a fulcrum for enhanced regional trade and connectivity. The two foreign ministers agreed to maintain close coordination.