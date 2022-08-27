Bilawal thanks Turkish FM for timely relief assistance for flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a telephone call from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday and thanked him for Turkiye’s timely dispatch of the team for flood relief assistance at the outset.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that since June 2022, Pakistan had witnessed the highest rainfall on record. This had caused widespread flooding and landslides, with extreme repercussions for human lives, livelihoods, livestock, property, and infrastructure. The disaster would likely be compounded by riverine floods as well.

Bilawal Bhutto stressed that the extensive damage to infrastructure was further impeding the relocation of people to safer locations and the effective delivery of assistance.

The Foreign Minister shared with his Turkish counterpart that Pakistan had prepared a “UN Flash Appeal” which would be launched on 30 August 2022. He expressed the hope that the international community would contribute to meeting the funding requirements of the Flash Appeal.

