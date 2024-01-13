Bilawal likely to arrive in Bahawalpur today

BAHAWALPUR, Jan 13 (APP):Chairman, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to arrive in Bahawalpur on Saturday (today) to address a public gathering here.
Khawaja Rizwan Aalam, Senior Vice President, Pakistan Peoples’ Party South Punjab told that all arrangements had been made to accord a warm welcome to the party chairman who would be visiting Bahawalpur here on Saturday to address a public gathering.
He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would address the public gathering at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur Saturday (today) noon. All activists of PPP have been advised to reach the public gathering spot.

