Bilawal directs Sindh Govt to prepare for rainstorms

ISLAMABAD, Feb 29 (APP): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday instructed the Sindh Government to actively make preparations to cope with potential rainfall and storms in the province.

The PPP chairman also directed all members of the Sindh Assembly and elected representatives of his party to play an active role in addressing the rain emergency, a news release issued by the Media Cell of Bilawal House said.

Bilawal emphasized that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority should actively engage in addressing the situation arising from the rains in collaboration with local bodies.

He said that apart from promptly draining rainwater, the administration should improve traffic arrangements in major cities of Sindh to facilitate citizens in reaching their destinations without delay.

He also urged the need for special care, particularly for pilgrims attending the Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif during the heavy rains.

He directed that advance arrangements should be made to ensure effective drainage of rainwater expected from the mountain ranges of Jhal Magsi and Khuzdar.

Bilawal appealed to the citizens across Sindh to avoid unnecessary travel in anticipation of the stormy rains.