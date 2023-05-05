Bilawal departs from Goa after attending SCO CFM moot

GOA (India), May 5 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday departed here for Islamabad on completion of his two-day visit to India.

The objective of the visit was to attend the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Foreign Ministers held here.

In his address, the foreign minister highlighted the importance of regional connectivity for common prosperity, collectively eradicating the common challenges of poverty, climate change, extremism and terrorism.

The foreign minister also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from SCO countries and discussed bilateral cooperation and regional situation.