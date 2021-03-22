BHF to observe Pakistan Day

FAISALABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Bright Hope Foundation (BHF), a non-governmental organization will observe Pakistan Day with simplicity here on Tuesday, March 23.

BHF spokesman said on Monday that 23rd March was very important day in the history of Pakistan which

was celebrated with great pump and show every year but now the entire nation was facing corona pandemic.

The third wave of coronavirus is also spreading fast, therefore, BHF has decided to celebrate Pakistan Day

simplicity and in this connection, a ceremony will also be held at 4 p.m. in BHF office in Mansoorabad at Jhumra Road.

The foundation will also inaugurate a clinical lab on 23rd March to mark the day, he added.