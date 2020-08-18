Better-trained force with high morale, can offset limitations of number, equipment: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Tuesday said a close look at the historic accounts of PAF’s role during wars, was testimony to the fact that a better-trained professional force with high morale, could offset the limitations of numbers and equipment.

The Air Chief made these remarks while addressing the graduation ceremony of No 53 Combat Commanders’ Course, held at Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE) as Chief Guest, said PAF press release.

Addressing the ceremony, the Air Chief said: “Combat training in PAF can be maintained at the highest pedestal of realism and responsiveness, only if we are cognizant of the contemporary challenges and ready with evolved tactics and strategies.”

He said that along with tactics and professional skills, selfless dedication

combined with high sense of discipline and comradeship, was the key to

effective and safe accomplishment of PAF’s mission.

The Air Chief also awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and professionally demanding course.

The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for overall best performance amongst combat pilots, was awarded to Squadron Leader Muhammad Shafaat, while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Trophy for overall best performance amongst combat controllers, was awarded to Squadron Leader Julius Joseph.

The ceremony was attended by Principal Staff Officers and field commanders of Pakistan Air Force.