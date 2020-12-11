ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed the need for taking measures on priority basis to help reach the benefits of economic stability to common the common man.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of his economic team that included Federal Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisers Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistants Nadeem Babar and Waqar Masood besides senior officers.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on improving economic situation of the country.

The Prime Minister was informed that in the current financial year witnessed a surplus in primary balance, five percent increase in revenues of Federal Board of Revenue, current account surplus of $1.2 billion, 27 percent increase in foreign remittances and 9.1 percent increase in foreign direct investment.

Also, an increase was noted in reserves of State Bank of Pakistan to $13.4 billion and significant boost in production of automobiles and fertilizer industries.

The meeting was also informed that due to smart lockdown policy during the first wave of coronavirus pandemic, the country suffered less damage compared to the world.