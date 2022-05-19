Ban on import of luxury items to save precious foreign exchange: PM

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that his decision to ban the import of luxury items will save the country’s precious foreign exchange.
The Prime Minister in a tweet posted on his social media account said that as they would practice austerity, the financially stronger people must lead in the effort so that the less privileged among them did not have to bear the burden inflicted on them by the PTI government.
The government has banned the import of following items:
1. Mobile Phones
2. Home Appliances
3. Fruits and Dry Fruits (except from Afghanistan)
4. Crockery
5. Private Weapons & Ammunition
6. Shoes
7. Chandeliers & Lighting (except Energy Savers)
8. Headphones & Loudspeakers
9. Sauces, Ketchup etc.
10. Doors and Window Frames
11. Travelling Bags and Suitcases
12. Sanitary ware
13. Fish & Frozen Fish
14. Carpets (except from Afghanistan)
15. Preserved Fruits
16. Tissue Paper
17. Furniture
18. Shampoos
19. Automobiles
20. Confectionary
21. Luxury mattresses & sleeping bags
22. Jams & Jelly
23. Cornflakes
24. Bathroom ware / Toiletries
25. Heaters / Blowers
26. Sunglasses
27. Kitchen ware
28. Aerated water
29. Frozen Meat
30. Juices
31. Pasta etc.
32. Ice cream
33. Cigarettes
34. Shaving Goods
35. Luxury Leather Apparel
36. Musical Instruments
37. Saloon items like hair dryers etc.
38. Chocolates