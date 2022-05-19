Ban on import of luxury items to save precious foreign exchange: PM

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that his decision to ban the import of luxury items will save the country’s precious foreign exchange.

The Prime Minister in a tweet posted on his social media account said that as they would practice austerity, the financially stronger people must lead in the effort so that the less privileged among them did not have to bear the burden inflicted on them by the PTI government.

My decision to ban import of luxury items will save the country precious foreign exchange. We will practice austerity & financially stronger people must lead in this effort so that the less privileged among us do not have to bear this burden inflicted on them by the PTI govt. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 19, 2022

The government has banned the import of following items:

1. Mobile Phones

2. Home Appliances

3. Fruits and Dry Fruits (except from Afghanistan)

4. Crockery

5. Private Weapons & Ammunition

6. Shoes

7. Chandeliers & Lighting (except Energy Savers)

8. Headphones & Loudspeakers

9. Sauces, Ketchup etc.

10. Doors and Window Frames

11. Travelling Bags and Suitcases

12. Sanitary ware

13. Fish & Frozen Fish

14. Carpets (except from Afghanistan)

15. Preserved Fruits

16. Tissue Paper

17. Furniture

18. Shampoos

19. Automobiles

20. Confectionary

21. Luxury mattresses & sleeping bags

22. Jams & Jelly

23. Cornflakes

24. Bathroom ware / Toiletries

25. Heaters / Blowers

26. Sunglasses

27. Kitchen ware

28. Aerated water

29. Frozen Meat

30. Juices

31. Pasta etc.

32. Ice cream

33. Cigarettes

34. Shaving Goods

35. Luxury Leather Apparel

36. Musical Instruments

37. Saloon items like hair dryers etc.

38. Chocolates