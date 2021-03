ISLAMABAD, March 9 (APP): The newly-elected Senator from Balochistan Muhammad Abdul Qadir in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and PTI chief organizer Saifullah Niazi were present in the meeting.

Muhammad Abdul Qadir was the independent candidate for Senate election with joint support of PTI and Balochistan Awami Party.