ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):Balochistan government planning to set up culture and tourism offices at divisional headquarters, in line with the promotion of culture and tourism in the province.

A feasibility study would be prepared to establish Art and Cultural Complexes at a cost of Rs 50 million with an aim at acquainting the people with history, rich culture and heritage of the province.

According to source, sign boards containing guidance for tourists should be installed on major highways.

Balochistan had a lot of potential to generate tourism opportunities and there was a dire need to have constructive approach for exploring the hidden and obscure beauty of the province, the source said.

The Balochistan government would organize cultural events and competitions in various fields related to art to attract tourists and boost the sector, he said.

The government was working to prepare the master plan of Ziarat and Shuban Valley tourism sites where the projects of exploring the natural beauty had been taken up by the government as both were the main tourist spots in the province.

The government has making all out efforts to protect and preserve the historical civilization of the province, which would attract million of local and foreign tourists, the source said.

The rest houses and hotels should be registered and licensed for the development and promotion of the tourism in the province.

“The master planning was being made for promotion of tourism in the province. The work was underway for the establishment of Beach Model Parks at Gadani, Kundmlir, Ormara, Pasni and Gwadar”, the source said.