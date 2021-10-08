Balochistan corps commander visits earthquake-hit areas of Harnai

RAWALPINDI, Oct 08 (APP):Commander Balochistan Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Friday visited earthquake-hit areas of Balochistan to oversee troops taking part in rescue and relief operations in affected areas of Harnai.

Pakistan Army urban search and rescue team was busy in speedy rescue and relief efforts at Harnai, said an Inter Services Public Relations media release.

It added that necessary medical care was being provided by Army and Frontier Corps doctors and paramedics. However, all critically injured were evacuated to Combined Military Hospital Quetta through Pakistan army aviation helicopters.

A large number of injured were also evacuated by road. Moreover, some 300 special food and administrative package including tents, blankets and meals were provided to the affected population