Bahraini investors can benefit from vast opportunities in Pakistan: FM

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Quireshi on Friday said that as Pakistan offered vast opportunities of investment in diverse areas of economy coupled with tax and other incentives, Bahraini investors can benefit from the incentives and opportunities for mutual benefit.

“There are many areas in Pakistan, where Bahraini investors can go and invest especially in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being established along the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” he said in an interview with Bahrain News Agency in Manama.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, who was in Manama on a two-day (July 28-29) official visit to the Kingdom Bahrain, said Pakistan and Bahrain had excellent bilateral political and diplomatic relations with the two always supporting each other at all international fora.

He said that Bahrain besides being very generous and supportive of Pakistan’s point of view at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) also stood by the country on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Foreign Minister, however, added that with an insufficient volume of bilateral trade and, the two countries were required to strengthen the relations through economic partnership.

“There is a potential along with the opportunities of investment on both sides,” added.

The Foreign Minister said that with no restrictions on the repatriation of capital and dividends as well as tax holiday on the import of machinery and goods by the foreign investors in Pakistan, Bahraini investors can benefit from the incentives and the opportunities.