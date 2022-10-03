Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Adviser to PM Engr Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP):The Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov called on Adviser to Prime Minister for Political & Public Affairs and National Heritage & Culture Engr. Amir Muqam here at PM Office.

During the meeting, both discussed issues of mutual interest, particularly enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Speaking on this occasion, Engr Amir Muqam said Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy excellent relations rooted deep in shared faith.

He said both brotherly countrirs are linked in common socio-cultural values.

Engr. Amir Muqam said Pakistan and Azerbaijan would enhance their relations in the field of literature and in this regard a Pakistan Academy of Letters and National Academy of Science, Azerbaijan would soon sign a Memorandum of Undersatnding (MoU).

Adviser to PM thanked Azerbaijan for providing financial assistance for the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

Engr. Amir Muqam said that the exchange of high-level delegations from both sides would further strengthen the ties.

He thanked the Azerbaijan government and its people for supporting the Kashmir dispute.

Azerbaijan Ambassador Khazar Farhadov said that Azerbaijan also values its relations with Pakistan.

He said that government and people of Azerbaijan were grateful for the support of the government of Pakistan on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.