RAWALPINDI, Oct 29 (APP): A spokesman of the Pakistan army Thursday termed the statement by an opposition leader on the release of Indian air force pilot as an attempt to “distort history” and tarnish Pakistan’s success against the Indian aggression.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar at a press conference said Pakistan gave India a bloody nose; that it still hurts. He said the one point agenda of the press conference was to correct the facts.

Former Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan agreed to return the captured Indian Air Force Pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan as it feared an attack by India, in February last.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the release of the felled Indian Mig aircraft as a “goodwill gesture.”

DG ISPR said Pakistan’s armed forces that were already on high alert and gave a befitting response to India after its abortive attempt to strike inside Pakistani territory on 26 February 2019, on a purported training camp near Balakot.

“The enemy aircraft that had entered Pakistan airspace to drop explosives escaped while dropping their payload on empty mountains in sheer panic after seeing our Shaheens,” Major General Babar Iftikhar said. He said the armed forces and the country’s leadership were united in their objective to teach India a lesson. He said Pakistan responded to India in broad daylight after announcing it.”

“Not only we gave then a proper response, but also shot down two enemy war planes and captured Wing Commander Abhinandan.”

