Awais terms suspension of Indus Water Treaty by India as water warfare

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday said that suspending the Indus Water Treaty by India in haste and without regard for its consequences, amounts to water warfare.
In his statement issued by the Ministry of Power Division here, the minister said, “India’s reckless suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is an act of water warfare; a cowardly, illegal move. Every drop is ours by right, and we will defend it with full force — legally, politically, and globally”.
