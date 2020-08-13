Aviation Minister hoists national flag, cuts Independence Day cake at IIAP

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday hoisted the national flag and cut the Independence Day cake here at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), formally launching the August 14 celebrations.

Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony, he felicitated the nation on the Independence Day and highlighted the importance of freedom achieved 73 years back from British rulers and their Hindu partners in the sub-continent after rendering great sacrifices.

He said today was the pledge-renewal day to make the country peaceful, progressive and prosperous in line with the vision of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The minister said it was responsibility of each and every individual to play their due role in national progress and tackle the confronted challenges. “We have to make Pakistan a safer and secure place for our coming generations.”

He also stressed the need for working hand in hand to mitigate sufferings of downtrodden segments of the society so that they could lead a hassle-free life.

He also highlighted the important role of youth in making the country and prosperous state, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf during it election campaign had committed with youth of a ‘New Pakistan’ after coming into power. “We are fulfilling the commitment made with the youth.”

Meanwhile, a number of activities were held at all airports of the country, which were tastefully decorated, to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner.