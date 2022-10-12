Australia, Indonesia commemorates 20th Anniversary of Bali bombings

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):The Australian High Commission and the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia marked the 20th Anniversary of the Bali terrorist bombings on October 12 with a commemorative ceremony in Islamabad.

The memorial paid tribute to the courage and resilience of those affected by the attacks of October 12, which killed 202 innocent people, including 88 Australians and 38 Indonesians, and wounded hundreds more.

Speaking at the commemorative ceremony on Wednesday, Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins highlighted the subsequent close cooperation between Australia and Indonesia and emphasized the commitment of both countries to countering terrorism and violent extremism.

“The shared grief of the Australian and Indonesian peoples gave rise to a shared resolve: Australia and Indonesia have worked together to strengthen regional responses to the threat of terrorism and violent extremism,” Ambassador Hawkins said.

Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio remarked that successful prevention of violent acts of extremism calls for an inclusive approach involving youth, professional media, religious leaders, and relevant stakeholders at the national and global levels.

“Two-decade remembrance of tragedy in Bali is a valuable opportunity to renew and reiterate our collective commitment to strengthen the voice of moderation, tolerance, and respect for cultural diversity,” added Ambassador Tugio.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from across the diplomatic community, including other nations that lost citizens in the bombings.