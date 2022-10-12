IK as PM defended phone calls’ taping citing ‘security matter’ now takes U-turn to save skin: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Narcotic Control Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that it was on the record that Imran Khan, being Prime Minister, had been defending and justifying the taping of phone calls and other official conversations in the name of ‘security matter’, but now he took U-turn to save his skin and dirty politics.

“Look at this how phone taping and audio recordings are being justified giving security reasons . . . Now when Imran Khan’s heinous and conspiratorial face has been fully exposed before the public, he is going against it [phone/audio taping],” the SAPM said at a news conference while airing a video clip of the PTI chairman’s few months old interview in which he openly agreed with such recordings.

He said Imran Khan, being prime minister, was used to reading the transcript of audio/conversation recordings of his people and legislators on daily basis, presented by principal secretary Azam Khan.

Tarar said Imran Khan had ordered to tap PTI MNA’s phones when the joint opposition in the National Assembly tabled a no-trust motion to oust him democratically and constitutionally.

Now, he said, people were fully aware of the dirty politics of Imran Khan and how the PTI chairman played with a diplomatic cipher and did horse-trading to prolong his stay in the government.

The SAPM regretted that Imran Khan created a false narrative and put the state’s dignity at risk to save his fading political career, besides getting illegal foreign funds to run the party affairs.

“Iman Khan’s days have been numbered and he will be in the grip of law soon as more evidence are surfacing against him,” he added.

The SAMP said Imran Khan would have to give a money trail of all funds his party received from abroad and its utilization in the country.

Commenting on PTI’s former federal minister (Murad Saeed) criticism of increased terrorism-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tarar said it was the responsibility of the provincial government to maintain peace, law and order in the area that was achieved after the great sacrifices rendered by the country’s armed forces during the last tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said the PTI was ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last nine years but gave no due attention to ensuring peace and security for the people of the province because the rulers remained busy making money and doing dirty politics.

Answering a question, the SAPM expressed confidence the incumbent coalition government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, would soon be able to put the national economy on a consistent path of development and progress.