ATC grants police three-day remand of journalist Mohsin Baig

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad Wednesday granted a three-day physical remand of senior journalist Mohsin Jameel Baig to the police.

The Margalla Police produced accused Mohsin Baig before ATC Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich and requested for his five-day physical remand.

The Cyber Crime Team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided the residence of Mohsin Baig here in the morning and arrested him for allegedly shooting and making its members hostage.

Mohsin Baig adopted the stance before the court that a certain situation was created at his house. The FIA could have summoned him through a call, but instead his house was raided without informing the local police station. His family members were at home and he didn’t know the identity of officials, who were in plain clothes.

He claimed that he was tortured in police custody with his nose and ribs fractured, and prayed the court to issue order for his medical test.

Mohsin Baig said his all weapons were licensed and the CCTV footage of the incident was also available.

His lawyer said it were the clear instructions of Islamabad High Court that the law enforcement agency personnel could not undertake a raid without wearing uniform. He prayed the court not to give the physical remand of the accused.

The court, however, granted the police a three day physical remand of the accused.

Meanwhile, an additional district and sessions court heard the application against the arrest of Mohsin Baig. The court appointed a bailiff to produce the accused before it. The Margalla Police provided a report to the bailiff that Baig was arrested under First Information Report No 87 under the sections of Anti Terrorism Act, besides attempting to murder and making the officials hostage.

The court sought the record of FIA and Islamabad Police and adjourned the case.

According to an FIA press release, the FIA team raided Mohsin Baig’s house after obtaining a search and seizure warrant from the relevant court. Communications Minister Murad Saeed had registered a first information report (FIR) against Baig at a cybercrime reporting centre of the agency in Lahore under Sections 20,, 21-D and 24 PECA, 2016 read with Sections 500 and 555 PPC.

“During the raid, Mohsin Baig, and his son and servants directly fired at the FIA team and made two officials hostage besides torturing them,” the press release said.

The accused Mohsin Baig was arrested after he ran out of bullets and shifted to Margalla Police Station for further legal proceedings, it added.