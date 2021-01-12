Aslam Iqbal informs CM about departmental performance

LAHORE, Jan 12 (APP):Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and informed him about the departmental performance.

The CM expressed satisfaction over the steps taken for price control and said that action should be continued against hoarders and illegal profiteers while effectively implementing the price control mechanism.

No one will be allowed to rob the consumers, as public interest was supreme, he emphasised and added that a vigilant eye should also be kept on the quality of items and action be initiated against illegal profiteers.

Mian Aslam Iqbal informed the chief minister that illegal profiteers and hoarders had been reined in by the government and prices of essential items stabilised. Similarly, the price control committee was striving to ensure availability of essential items at fixed rates.

Punjab was the only province where prices of such items had been decreased, he added.