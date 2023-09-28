Asif Ali Zardari congratulates Muslim on occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP):President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday congratulating Muslim brothers and sisters around the world and especially Pakistan on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), said that there is a need for us to remember the teachings of our beloved Prophet (SAW).

“In light of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), we should work for the establishment of a society where there is an environment of peace, patience and tolerance,” he said in a press release issued by the party secretariat.

He said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) came as the benefactor of mankind, every aspect of his life is a beacon of guidance for us.

“We need to discourage such elements who spread mischief in the name of religion, which is a sacred matter,” he added.

He said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the flag bearer of humanity. “Through his life, we have learned the real essence of humanity and how it should be served, and we need to implement these principles in our conduct,” he said.

“We should vow to serve humanity, the best example of which is the life and teachings of our beloved Prophet Muhammad SAWW,” he added.