Ashrafi urges opposition for not sabotaging OIC’s summit

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Saturday urged the opposition parties’ leaderships for not sabotaging the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s foreign ministers’ summit due their political differences.

Shedding light on the history of OIC, he, in a televised videotape, said it was constituted by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and paid a huge price for it.

Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should avoid such statements at a time when OIC’s foreign ministers’ summit was about to be held here in Islamabad because such statements could harm not only the interests of Pakistan but the entire Muslim world.

He said he had made repeated requests both the opposition leader and leader of the house to postpone their political gatherings and rallies till March 24, in the larger interests of the country.

He proposed that after conclusion of the OIC’s meeting, they should resolve their controversies being in the domain of the Constitution.

He said he was saying this on the basis of some solid evidence that India was hatching conspiracy since last two months to sabotage the OIC’s moot.

Ashrafi said this Islamic world’s meeting was very important because it was going to discuss Kashmir, Palestine, Islamophobia, Hijab and many other issues being faced by the Muslim Ummah on the globe.

“Don’t you think, how beautiful moment, it will be when all Muslim world’s leaders to be gathered in the air of Islamabad and discuss the unity and faith of the Muslim Ummah,” he said adding it would be a great pride for all of us.