Ashrafi says Modi perturbed over burgeoning ties between China, Islamic world: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Thursday said Indian Premier Narendra Modi was perturbed over the burgeoning relations between Muslim world and China.

In a videotape message, Tahir Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said it was one of the efforts on the part of Pakistan during the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation-Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) moot to pave the way for cordial relations between Muslim world and China.



He said Modi’s negative remarks had exposed his hatred against this new development and caused disappointment in the peace-loving countries on the globe.

He said the Modi’s statement was humiliating for not only to OIC’s member countries but all those that participated in it as OIC is the second largest world organization after the United Nations.

He said we had clear-cut evidence that India was against the OIC-CFM moot and running an aggressive drive in a bid to stop it.