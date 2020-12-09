Ashrafi regrets US's placing of Pakistan on violators of religious freedom list

ISLAMABAD, Dec 09 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Wednesday regretted that the United States has arbitrarily designated Pakistan as “countries of particular concern” (CPC) under its International Religious Freedom Act.

In a statement, he said “it is regrettable that the United States has included Pakistan in the list of countries violating religious freedom.”

He said that the Constitution and law of Pakistan gives full right to religious freedom to all citizens.

Contrary to the facts, the US Commission on Religious Freedom has included Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in this list.

The US State Department and the Commission on Religious Freedom have not seen any action by India and Israel against religious freedom.

Leadership of all religions and religious schools of thought will hold an important press conference in this regard in Lahore on Friday, December 11 to discuss the report and narrate the real situation before public.