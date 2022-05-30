Ashrafi condemns Israeli flag march in Al-Aqsa Mosque

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Asharfi on Monday condemned the Israeli flag march in Al-Aqsa Mosque in the strongest terms.

Talking to the media, he made it clear that none of the official or public delegation had visited Israel. The entire Muslim Ummah was on one page on Kashmir and Palestine issues, he added.

Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), said the state of Pakistan and the nation were standing by Palestinians. It was impossible for Pakistan to recognise Israel till the Palestine issue was resolved, he added.