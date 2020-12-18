ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP): Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umer Friday said he has tested positive for his Covid19 test.

In a tweet, Asad said “Just got my covid test result and it is positive. Will be isolating at home.”

Asad Umer also heads the National Command and Operations Centre specifically setup for the control, coordination and management of the Covid19 pandemic in the country.