ISLAMABAD, Apr 01 (APP): Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar once again urged upon the nation to take sensible preparations to stop the spread of the third wave of COVID-19.

“The entire region is experiencing a severe covid spike. It is vital that we all contribute to containing the spread by taking sensible precautions”, he said in his tweet on Thursday.

He advised to wear a mask, avoid crowded places, wash hands or sanitize often and reduce travel to only essential work.