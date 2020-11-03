PESHAWAR, Nov 03 (APP):Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar on Tuesday visited Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar where he enquired after the health of pupils injured during a seminary blast in Dir Colony last week.

In his brief talk with the media, the Speaker said he wanted to visit the injured pupils of seminary at the earliest but official engagements delayed his visit. He said he was aggrieved to see the innocent injured.

The speaker was of the view that it was a matter of great sadness and concern that students of the seminary were being targeted in such inhuman acts. He said a similar incident also took place in Kabul the other day which was much deplorable adding we condemn terrorism in all its forms.

The nation has rendered numerous sacrifices in war against terrorism, the Speaker said and added that especially this city and province was badly affected at the hands of anti-state elements.

The recent incidents, he said, were much condemnable and attempted to sabotage Afghan peace process. He said a new contract has been taking place between Pakistan and Afghanistan as both the people wanted to travel on the path of long-lasting peace.

He said that he was not here to talk on politics adding all parties including the Awami National Party have offered sacrifices for peace in the region. These sacrifices were for the nation and against our enemies.

“Our enemies wanted to create rift among Pak-Afghan people as both wanted tranquility in the region. Abdullah Abdullah was also willing to expand the CPEC to Afghanistan,” he said.

To a question, the speaker said both the government and opposition talk about their issues in the assembly and he wanted to listen to both of them.