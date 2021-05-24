SUKKUR, May 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted development in Sindh.

Talking to Media, after inaugurating the Gas Supply for two villages Sultan Waso and Gulbahar near Qadirpur Gas Field in Ghotki district on Monday, he said that the provincial government of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was not performing and neither allowing others to work for the development of the province.

Federal Minister said that prime minister had already announced a development package of Rs14,000billion for Sindh.

Asad Umar asks Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan

Earlier, Talking to Media at Sukkur Airport on Sunday night, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar has said that former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif should come to Pakistan, Government would keep him in a safe place with good care.

He said that there was no safer place in Pakistan than jail because he had gone from jail. Prime Minister Imran Khan s politics is based on justice, he would never deviate from his foundation.

Replying to a question, he said”They have no information about Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif being attacked in London, because we are in Pakistan and he is in London.”

If he has been attacked,I would suggest that he should return to his country immediately the Minister said .

He further said that the base for the politics of Prime Minister Imran Khan was justice, it was not possible for the PM to deviate from his basic promise of politics. The demands of justice must met for all.

The Minister said that the same should be done in the case of Jahangir Tareen and if he did not commit any illegal act, he would be acquitted but the requirements of law should be met.

Responding to a question, he said that the coronavirus was spreading at a very dangerous level, situation has improved after the steps being taken at the government level.

Asad Umar said that coronavirus vaccine was must, my family has also been vaccinated, it could reduce the danger to your life.