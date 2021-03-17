Asad asks senior citizens to get vaccinated on priority

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Wednesday urged the people to encourage everyone especially those who were 70 years of age and above to register to get COVID-19 vaccination.

In a tweet, he said that the highest number of COVID-19 vaccination in the country was carried out on Tuesday, (March 16).

“Highest daily vaccination rate of over 41,000 vaccinations achieved yesterday,” Asad Umar who is also chairman National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for COVID-19 said.

“Of these 28,424 vaccinations were carried out of senior citizens,” he said.