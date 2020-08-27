Arrangements made to cope with flood situation likely in Jhelum:Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said he was in close contact with the concerned departments regarding flood situation in Jhelum.

So far water discharge from Mangla Dam is around 100,000 cusecs, the federal minister said in a tweet.

Around 150 villages will be at risk, if the water level reaches between 200,000 and 300,000 cusecs, he warned.

He said all the arrangements have been made to cope with any untoward situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Meteorological Department had advised authorities concerned to remain alert of the heavy fall which may generate urban flooding in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Haripur, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Lahore and Faisalabad on Thursday and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.