Army Chief visits FF Regiment Centre; lauds outstanding operational performance

RAWALPINDI, Oct 06 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Frontier Force (FF) Regimental Centre Abbottabad, on the occasion of annual Commanding Officers Conference.

The COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and addressed the participants, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

He praised the Regiment for its professional excellence, outstanding operational performance and war worthiness.

Earlier on his arrival at the Regimental Centre, the COAS was received by the Colonel Commandant FF Regiment, Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi, Inspector General Arms, Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan and Commandant FF Regimental Centre.