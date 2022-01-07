Armed Forces’ troops busy in rescue, relief efforts amid downpour in coastal belt of Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, Jan 7 (APP):The troops of Pakistan Army, Navy and Frontier Corps (FC) are busy in rescue and relief efforts in Gwadar District since last 96 hours after coastal belt of Balochistan was hit by heavy rainfalls.

The special relief efforts were being undertaken in isolated villages of Kulanch, Sardasht and Sunstar valleys, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The Gwadar old town also remained focus of dewatering operation, where the Army, FC and Pakistan Coast Guards have established medical camps and were distributing rations to flood victims, it added.

The military’s media wing also informed that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has provided tents, blankets and rations through Army aviation helicopters, in remote areas.

Moreover, damage assessment was also underway to reach out to stranded families and channelize or render relief to far flung areas.

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 sorties loaded with rations and clothing have also been flown to assist population of Pasni.