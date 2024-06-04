APP MD meets KP Governor

ISLAMABAD, Jun 04 (APP): Managing Director of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi on Tuesday met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and briefed him in detail on the network and operations of the national news agency.

The APP MD, in the meeting, informed the KP Governor that the country’s premium news agency disseminated news in multiple languages, including Urdu, English, Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto, Arabic and Chinese.

Besides, news features were also put on the wire regularly for consumption of the national, regional and international media outlets, he said.

Asim Khichi also apprised Governor Kundi that APP disseminated news material to electronic media through videos and digital services.

On the occasion, the KP Governor said APP being an integral part of the state media, had been playing an important role in highlighting the positive image of the country not only at home but also across the globe, besides promoting the Ideology of Pakistan.

Faisal Karim Kundi underlined the need for upgrading the APP infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on modern lines.

The APP MD assured the Governor of further improving the agency’s infrastructure in province.