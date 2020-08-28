APHC once again asks India to grant Kashmiris right of self-determination

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has once again called upon India to grant the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination to decide their political future as per relevant resolutions of the United Nations.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman said that India would not be able to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom struggle through military aggression and state terrorism.

Explaining its position on the Gupkara Declaration adopted by pro-India political parties, the APHC said that these parties had realized that they had been collaborating with India by strengthening its illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir over the past 70.

These are the same parties that helped the BJP and Hindutva forces to implement their anti-Kashmiri policies, it said.

The statement said now India has shown its true face and destroyed the political future of these parties in Jammu and Kashmir, they are faced with the same reality, which the APHC and Hurriyat leaders have been warning them for the past seven decades.

The spokesman said that India in violation of international laws had been practically implementing its nefarious agenda of changing the Muslim majority status of Jammu and Kashmir since August last year and had destroyed the economy of the territory.

He asked these political parties to stand firmly on their stance and should not be a part of India’s anti-Kashmiri policies, nor should enter into any secret deal with New Delhi.

The spokesman reiterated that the Kashmiris were politically awaken and they have always rejected the champions of India’s Hindutva ideology in IIOJK and would not accept political traitors in the future as well.

He urged these parties to join the movement for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination so that the people of Kashmir could be liberated from India’s political and economic slavery.

The APHC also expressed gratitude to the government and the people of Pakistan for their continued political, diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.