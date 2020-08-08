APHC hails new map showing IIOJK as part of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has welcomed the new map approved by Pakistan which shows the occupied territory as part of Pakistan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad said that the new map of Pakistan reflected the Two-Nation Theory and the ground reality.

He said the Kashmir dispute was a reality and Jammu and Kashmir was a natural part of Pakistan but India had illegally occupied it in 1947.

He said that the Kashmiris were able to liberate one part of Jammu and Kashmir, which was named as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and they were still continuing their struggle to free another part from India’s illegal occupation.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad also welcomed Pakistan’s announcement to confer Nishan-e-Pakistan, the highest Civil Award of the country, on the veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani.

Meanwhile, the APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar welcomed the 5th August UN Security Council session that discussed the Kashmir dispute and the prevailing situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He termed the development as an eye-opener for India and said that New Delhi should realise that the world did not support its illegal stance on Kashmir and disapproved its unilateral actions in the territory.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, addressing a Juma congregation at Botingoo in Sopore area of Baramulla said Kashmir dispute was a harsh reality which needed resolution through result-oriented dialogue process.

He thanked the people and government of Pakistan, particularly Prime Minister Imran Khan, for effectively highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the international level.

On the other hand, Indian government has shifted scores of Panchs and Sarpanchs, mostly affiliated with Bharatiya Janata Party, to secure locations in the occupied territory after a series of attacks on BJP activists.

Former Indian minister, Manoj Sinha, was sworn in as the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, today.

Sinha succeeds former Indian Administrative Service officer Girish Chandra Murmu, who resigned on Wednesday night and was appointed Comptroller and Auditor General on Thursday.

Speakers at a webinar organized by Kashmir Institute of International Relations strongly condemned the abrogation of special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Modi-led Indian fascist regime and termed its division into two union territories as a flagrant violation of the international law.

The webinar was hosted by Kashmir Institute of International Relations and the speakers included Ambassador (retd) Aizaz Ahmed Chudhary, Ambassador (retd) Ishtiaq Indrabi, Justice (retd) Shah Khawar, noted lawyer and expert on international law, Ahmer Bilal Sofi, Ahmed Qureshi, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Syed Yousuf Naseem and Altaf Hussain Wani.