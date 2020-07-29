APHC felicitates people ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):In Indian Illegal Occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while extending felicitation on the eve of the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha has hailed the resolve and determination of the Kashmiri people to continue their unrelenting struggle for the cause of freedom.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesperson in a statement in Srinagar said that the people of Kashmir were observing the third consecutive Eid festival amid severe restrictions and military atrocities since they were under a constant and continued siege imposed by the Indian authorities on August 5, last year.

The statement said that the entire population of Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had suffered a lot on all fronts in terms of lives, properties, economy, education and health due to the oppressive measures taken by New Delhi particularly after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in August last.

The APHC, however, maintained that despite this colonial and brutal onslaught at the hands of occupational Indian forces, the Kashmiri people never gave up their resolve to fight for their inalienable right, the right to self-determination.

“While observing Eid we need to take every possible care of needy sections of society who have suffered worst during the past year,” the spokesman said and added that as a mature and caring people “we are duty bound to take care of these sections so they wouldn’t feel dejected on this auspicious day.”

He also asked for not forgetting the Kashmiri martyrs and prisoners and appealed to the people to spend some moments with their families as a solidarity gesture.