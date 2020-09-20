APC , nothing other than a gathering of criminals and convicts: Shazad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shehzad Akbar said that the All Parties Conference (APC) of the Opposition parties was nothing other than a gathering of criminals and convicts to make deliberations on how to paralyze the law enforcing agencies or diffuse the corruption cases against them.

He said he had already predicted about the agenda and motives of APC in his previous press conference that the meeting of the Opposition parties would aim to change and redefine the narratives against them.

Reacting to the Opposition’s APC during exclusive talk with a private news channel on Sunday, he said that if on one side, covering the live video link speech was manifestation of media freedom in the country, at the same time, addressing the APC by a convict and proclaimed offender was also clear violation of laid down rules and code of conduct. He advised Nawaz Sharif to trust the national institutions and come back to face the cases against him.

Barrister Shazad Akbar told that the PML-N leadership had track record of giving dictations to Justice Qayyum during trial against Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto besides having secret and close contacts with a judge who had decided a case in their favor.

How a person with such a background can give dictation to get results of his own choice? he questioned.

He said the Opposition had long history of blackmailing from federal budget to legislation on FATF relate anti-money laundering law and all its such attempts were successfully thwarted. The government’s successful strategy against COVID-19 was also lauded and followed even by developed countries across the world today, he added.