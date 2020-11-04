LAHORE, Nov 04 (APP):Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the government with the help of people would expose those foreign agents and their facilitators who were spewing poison on the state institutions.

People and media both were fully aware that all the efforts of anti-state elements to save plundering money had failed, she added.

She also criticized futile efforts of Begum Safdar Awan for the sake of power and said that public meeting was the beauty of democracy but no one would be allowed to act against the country in the garb of processions.

She expressed these views while addressing the press conference at Directorate General Public Relations.

She said that opposition was upset over her appointment, however she offered “Burnol” for their wounds.

She said the government had taken revolutionary measures for providing relief and solving problems of farmers. The question should be asked from those who were supporting farmers that why did not they increase support price of crops in their tenures, she said and added that it was PTI’s government which increased the support price of wheat and paid Rs 175 billion to the sugarcane growers.

She said that a policy of setting up of journalists’ colonies throughout the province was being introduced for solving the residential problems of homeless journalists.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that DGPR would be set on modern lines. She said that digital communication academy would prove to be a milestone for the capacity building of journalists and representatives of the Information department.