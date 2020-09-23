Anti-locusts operation completed over 1,131,825 hectares:NLCC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Wednesday said that anti-locust operation have been completed in 1,131,825 hectares across the affected districts and eliminated the pest completely from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

The NLCC carried out anti-pest operation over 125 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and 120 hectares of District Rahim Yar Khan of Punjab during last 24 hours in order to eliminate it completely from the country.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to minimize its threat.

The joint teams formed to combat the desert locust attacks had also completed survey of about 208,485 hectares of affected areas.

Meanwhile, no locust have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.However locust was presented in one district of Balochistan (Lasbella) and one district of Punjab (Rahim Yar Khan).

The anti-locust survey and control operations were also in full progress as NLCC conducting anti-locust operation and survey of affected areas in order to eliminate the pest from the country completely to avoid any threat to agriculture sector.

The NLCC have completed anti-locust survey of 208,485 hectares during last 24 hours and carried out anti locust operation in two affected districts of Balochistan and Punjab.

In last 6 months, the NLCC conducted control operation over 1,131,825 hectares areas.