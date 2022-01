ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP):Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Thursday said that another major step forward for women in Pakistan as first woman Judge in Supreme Court, a long overdue appointment.

In a tweet, she said “congratulations to Justice Ayesha Malik who has an exemplary record as judge of LHC”. “Let this be a first step for women judges being elevated to SC & there are some outstanding women judges” she added.