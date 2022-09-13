Ambassador urges Pakistani businessmen to explore Egyptian exports market

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan in Egypt Sajid Bilal on Tuesday visited Pakistan Pavilion set up at SAHARA EXPO 2022 being held in Cairo from September 11-14, 2022.

Five Pakistani companies, including Millat Tractors, Friesland Campina Engro, Continental Agro Sciences, Afkar Zahabiya Traders and Al-Inayat are participating in the Expo.

The ambassador encouraged the Pakistani exhibitors to continue their efforts for the export of their products in the Egyptian market for the benefit of both the countries. SAHARA is a four-day exhibition targeting agribusinesses in Egypt and MENA region.