Ambassador Tirmizi represents Pakistan at Abu Dhabi Dialogue

ABU DHABI, Feb 10 (APP): Pakistan’s envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi represented Pakistan at the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) here on Saturday. Pakistan is the current Chair of the ADD.

Junaid Murtaza, Community Welfare Attache (CWA), Pakistan Consulate General, Dubai delivered the statement on behalf of Pakistan.

In his remarks, he said that the forum provided an important opportunity to engage in meaningful discussion and dialogue regarding the safe, orderly, and regular labour movement in one of the largest temporary labour migration corridors.

He further said that Pakistan was of the view that the Abu Dhabi Dialogue served as a platform for multilateral and multi-dimensional collaboration, bringing together leaders, policymakers, experts and stakeholders. It provided a mechanism to foster interconnectivity, enhance collaborations, and promote the exchange of ideas for lasting solutions related to temporary labour migration, he added.

The CWA said that Pakistan considered that the deliberations held at the ADD would help in addressing the challenges and exploring opportunities to ensure the protection of migrant workers and enabling countries of origin and destination to get maximum benefits from the temporary labour migration.

He informed that the Chair and Secretariat had prepared a series of reports with the help of experts that would be presented to the Ministers at the Seventh Ministerial Consultation on Sunday. Pakistan suggested to devise a comprehensive Social Security paradigm within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)’s labour migration corridor and also provide an enabling environment for migrant workers in their respective home countries for their dignified return and reintegration.

Pakistan thanked the government of UAE for its resolve to act as the Permanent Secretariat of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue and appreciated the role of the Advisory Committee, experts and researchers in their assistance in formulating policy directions for governmental representatives of ADD member states.