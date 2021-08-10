Ambassador Sadiq to participate in Doha Conference on Afghanistan: FO

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq was visiting Doha, Qatar to participate in the Regional Conference on Afghanistan and meeting of Troika Plus on 10-11 August 2021.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan was accompanying the Special Representative, who is visiting Doha at the invitation of Dr. Mutlaq Al Qahtani, Qatari Special Envoy for Counter Terrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution, a Foreign Office statement issued here Tuesday said.

“Pakistan attaches high importance to the Troika Plus mechanism, involving Pakistan, U.S., Russia and China,” the statement said.

“This meeting of Troika Plus in Doha is taking place at an important time when the security situation in Afghanistan is continuously deteriorating particularly as the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country continues,” it added.

“Pakistan hopes that the meetings in Doha would help facilitate resumption of Intra-Afghan Negotiations with a view to achieve a political solution for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours,” the statement concluded.