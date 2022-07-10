Ambassador Asad Majeed greets Pakistani community on Eidul Azha

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Pakistan’s ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Asad Majeed Khan felicitated the Pakistani community living in Belgium and Luxembourg on the joyous occasion of Eidul Azha and prayed to Allah Almighty to accept the sacrifice of everyone.

In a message on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha, he said Eidul Azha was the symbol of Islamic civilization, culture, and national traditions.



“This day gives a message about the performance of ritual by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), sacrifice, selflessness, sympathy, respect of humanity and public service.”



The envoy prayed to Allah Almighty to bring profound happiness to everybody on the occasion of Eidul Azha and let all learn and understand the true meaning of the great religious ritual of sacrifice.