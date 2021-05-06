ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday while describing it a “great development” said that Pakistan’s addition to the Amazon’s sellers list would enable Pakistan’s young entrepreneurs to join the export market.

“A great development as Amazon has finally approved that our sellers can export their goods through their system,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

A great development as Amazon has finally approved that our sellers can export their goods through their system. Amazon starting operations in Pak will open opportunities for our youth as it will enable a new breed of young men & women entrepreneurs to join the export market. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 6, 2021

He said the start of Amazon’s operations in Pakistan would open opportunities for our youth as it would enable a new breed of young men and women entrepreneurs to join the export market.

We have finally made it. @amazon will be adding Pakistan its Sellers’ List within a few days. We have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening. It is a great opportunity for our youth, SMEs and women entrepreneurs. . — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) May 6, 2021



Earlier in the day, PM’s Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood revealed that Amazon would be adding Pakistan in its sellers list.

“We have finally made it. We have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening. It is a great opportunity for our youth, small and medium enterprises and women entrepreneurs,” .