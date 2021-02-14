RAWALPINDI, Feb 14 (APP):Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza Sunday said multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 2021 successfully exhibited efforts made by Pakistan in line with our vision for regional peace and stability.

The CJCSC witnessed conduct of Maritime Counter Terrorism demonstration as part of Naval Exercise AMAN-21. More than 40 countries were participating with Ships, Aircraft , Special Operations Forces / Maritime Teams and observers in 7th edition of exercise being held in Pakistan (North Arabian Sea) from 11 to 16 February 2021, said the Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) in a press release.

AMAN was a major multinational exercise, organised by Pakistan Navy, every two years since 2007 aimed at practicing operational drills and manoeuvres countering non-traditional threats and

improving upon joint operations at sea through effective Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) with focus on enhancing operational skills and interoperability in a diverse maritime environment.

The CJCSC lauded the professionalism of participants and appreciated efforts of Pakistan Navy in conducting the multinational exercise in a befitting manner. CJCSC said the exercise would promote regional cooperation and stability, greater interoperability, and a united resolve against terrorism and crimes in maritime domain.

The CJCSC also emphasised that Pakistan was demonstrating its commitment to forge peaceful co existance and shared global cooperation.

Earlier, Chairman JCSC also witnessed the International Band Display by Navies from different countries. CNS Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was also present on the occasion.