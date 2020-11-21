ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP): The leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi was buried here at Lahore, after a huge funeral attended by tens and thousands of his followers.

The funeral prayers were offered at the Minar-e-Pakistan and were attended by party workers and supporters who descended on the provincial capital since Friday from all over the country.

The funeral was led by late Khadim Hussain’s son Hafiz Saad Rizvi. The funeral scheduled to be held at 10 in the morning got delayed due to the huge gathering as the body was moved from his residence to the venue.

Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi had ended his sit-in at Faizabad interchange, Islamabad on Monday to protest publication of blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him). However he developed fever and complained of breathing problem, according to his party spokesman. He was rushed to the hospital, but expired on the way on Thursday night. The 55 year old clerk is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters.

Apart from the party followers, the funeral was attended by a large number of religious and political figures and the public in general.

After the funeral the Tehreek-e-Labbaik announced his son Hafiz Saad Rizvi as the new “Ameer” – leader of the party.

تحریک لبیک پاکستان کے نئے امیر دور مجدد شیخ الحدیث والتفسیر امیر المجاہدین علامہ مولانا حافظ خادم حسین رضوی رحمۃ اللہ علیہ کے صاحبزادہ حافظ سعد حسین رضوی صاحب مقرر#AllamaKhadimHussainRizvi #TLP — Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (@MarkazTLP) November 21, 2020

Video clips released by the TLP showed a huge crowd, being termed as the largest in city’s history.

Stringent security measures were put in place to ensure no untoward incident occurs. Lahore Police said 26 SHOs and 13 DSPs along with thousands of police force were deployed in and around the Minar-e-Pakistan. Snipers and cellular jammers were also deployed at key locations. The crowd peacefully dispersed after the funeral.

Additional traffic wardens were deployed, however owing to the huge crowds, traffic in the city remained stuck for hours on all roads leading to and fro from the venue.